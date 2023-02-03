Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony

The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios.

Silk: Spider Society is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. It follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk. We don’t yet know which Spider-Man villains will feature in the series.

Katherine Pope has told Deadline; “It’s a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I’m really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She’s just brilliant and a total pro”

Pope continued; “This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They’ve done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we’re executing at that level.”

Another Spider-Man TV series, but animated this time, is Spider-Man: Freshman Year. It’s an exciting time for the Sony offshoot of Spider-Man characters. They have two new Spider-Verse movies coming soon, as well as the likes of Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. They will certainly be hoping to have more success than Morbius.

While we wait to find out more about Silk, check out our guide to the Marvel series, ranked.