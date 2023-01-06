Spider-Verse 2 isn’t bringing back Nicolas Cage, and we’re devastated

One of the best things about 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was seeing all the different fun versions of Spider-Man. There was Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glen), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage). The follow up, coming out in 2023, has an even bigger cast of characters and even more versions of Spider-Man. But unfortunately, Cage’s Spider-Man Noir is not returning. Which is a bummer, to say the least.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Cage was asked about Spider-Man Noir and said; “You’d have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that. No one’s spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don’t know. I really don’t.”

“I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that’s a great character. Spider-Man’s the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it’s a great character.” Cage – who is a notorious Superman superfan – saying Spider-Man is the coolest superhero is high praise indeed.

There are still going to be plenty of characters to enjoy in Across the Spider-Verse, of course. Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) are returning, and some new characters and voices include Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

Across the Spider-Verse will be doubling-down on the multiverse trend we’ve seen in other Marvel movies and shows, and which was obviously a feature of the first animated movie. We thankfully won’t have to wait too long for the third part of the trilogy, which is set for release in 2024.

While we do wait for Across the Spider-Verse, check out our guide to the Spider-Man movies.