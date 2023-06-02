How old is Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse?

How old is Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse? In the original 2019 film, Miles Morales was in his early teens, but he’s shot up since then.

It was clear even in the early days of the first teasers that Miles had grown quite a bit between what we think is one of the best animated movies of all time and this sequel — which we give glowing praise to in our six-star (you read that right) Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse review.

So, exactly how old is Miles Morales in Across the Spider-Verse? We have a good idea of what age this Spider-Man is.

How old is Miles Morales in Spider-Verse 2?

Because Miles Morales is around 13-14 years old in Into the Spider-Verse, we think he’s no older than 17 in Across the Spider-Verse.

Miles is in eighth grade in the original film, attending Visions Academy. In the sequel, despite his growth spurt, he’s still a teenager in high school and doesn’t have the freedom of movement an adult would have. So, our best guess is that Miles is 17 years old.

Variant Peter B. Parker’s daughter is also a good indicator of the amount of time that has passed — buns don’t come out of the oven too fast.

