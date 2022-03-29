Clark Gregg joins cast of Snowpiercer season 4

Who would have thought a TV series based on Bong Joon-ho‘s epic sci-fi movie Snowpiercer would work, and not just work, but make it to a fourth season? Well, after being picked up by streaming service Netflix, the show is well and truly thriving, and it just added a familiar face to its cast for the forthcoming season in the form of Clark Gregg.

You may recognise Gregg from his role in the MCU, where he played the endearing side-kick to Nick Fury, Phil Coulson. Gregg appeared in two Iron-Man movies, Thor, Avengers Assemble, Captain Marvel, and the spin-off series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also provided the voice for his Marvel character in the animated series What if… ?

Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic story of survival in a world which is heavily biased according to an individual’s social status. The original movie, released in 2013, was set solely on a high-speed train, whose carriages were split up into carriages depending on a person’s standing in society, and starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

The Netflix series is a continuation of that cinematic world created by Bong Joon-ho, which was actually based on a French comic book, and picks up with a different set of passengers aboard the titular train.

As season 3 of the show comes to an end, season 4 is already underway with a new showrunner. Stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly are set to return for season 4, but they will now be joined by Clark Gregg.

Gregg’s role is currently unknown, but anticipation is high for the future of Snowpiercer with Paul Zbyszewski taking over showrunner responsibilities. For a story set in just one location, it’s incredible what has been achieved already, so it will be fascinating to see where Snowpiercer goes next.