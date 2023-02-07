Slow Horses season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Slow Horses season 3 release date? Adapted from Mick Herron’s Slough House book series Slow Horses has been a smash hit for Apple TV and made us highly suspicious about anyone on the bus wearing a crumpled suit and coat.

The thriller series tells the story of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the boss of an MI5 office called Slough House. This isn’t a spy office you’d see in a James Bond movie, though. No, Slough House is a dead end for incompetents and paper pushers, and those who work there are labelled Slow Horses.

Still, despite their incompetence and Lamb’s cantankerous attitude, the Slow Horses keep finding themselves in a position where they have to save the UK from its’ myriad of enemies. As we say, the TV series is wildly popular, and so far, the horses have run for two seasons, but will they get another day in the sun? Here’s everything you need to know about the Slow Horses season 3 release date.

Slow Horses season 3 release date

We don’t know the Slow Horses season 3 release date just yet, but it’s not all bad news. A third season of the show is currently filming and should be with us soon enough, probably mid to later 2023.

Slow Horses season 3 cast

Gary Oldman will definitely be back as Jackson Lamb in season 3 (we can’t imagine Slough House without him), and he’s made clear he’s happy to lay the lovely spymaster as long as people keep watching.

We’re expecting Jack Lowden to return as River Cartwright as well as Kristin Scott Thomas’s Diana Taverner. Not everyone will be back, though. Min Harper, played by Dustin Demri-Burns, met an untimely end at the hands of the KGB assassin Chernitsky.

Gangs of London star Sope Dirisu will also be joining the cast as Sean Donovan.

Who’s in the Slow horses cast?

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright

Kristin Scott-Thomas as Diana Taverner

Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy

Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright

Sope Dirisu as Sean Donovan

Slow Horses season 3 plot

Slow Horses season 3 will reportedly be based on the book Real Tigers, the third book in the Slough House series by Mick Herron. Now we’ve not read it, but we do know that the story focuses on Catherine Standish, who’s kidnapped by an old flame.

“[Catherine Standish] worked in the Intelligence Service long enough to understand treachery, double-dealing and stabbing in the back,” the book’s Amazon blurb reads. “What she doesn’t know is why anyone would target her: a recovering drunk pushing paper with the other lost causes in Jackson Lamb’s kingdom of exiles at Slough House.”

“Whoever it is holding her hostage, it can’t be personal,” it continues. “It must be about Slough House. Most likely, it is about Jackson Lamb. And say what you like about Lamb. He’ll never leave a joe in the lurch.”

Slow Horses season 3 trailer

Yes, there is a short Slow Horses season 3 teaser. You can watch it below.

Where can I watch Slow Horses season 3

When it’s released, you’ll be able to watch Slow Horses season 3 on Apple TV. The streaming service releases its episodes weekly, so sorry you won’t be able to binge.

You can also watch Slow Horses seasons 1 and 2 on the platform now.

If you love Slow Horses, check out our list of the best spy movies, or if you’re after more shocking twists, we have a guide to the best thriller movies. We imagine, though, you’re looking for more great shows.

Well, why not read about House of the Dragon season 2, Severance season 2, and Bridgeton season 3?