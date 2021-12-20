Funimation shares Sing a Bit of Harmony anime release date

It’s time to prep your singing voice because Funimation has announced the exact global theatrical dates for the award-winning anime movie Sing a Bit of Harmony. The highly anticipated animated movie will be available to watch in an English dub or subtitled version once it hits theatres on January 23 in the US and January 27 in the UK.

Directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura, Sing a Bit of Harmony was released in Japan back on October 29, 2021. Since then, it has been taking the award and festival circuit by storm, winning Best Animated Film at the New York City Film and Television Festival; and the Audience Award at Scotland Loves Anime Festival in Glasgow. In addition to directing the musical, Yoshiura co-wrote the screenplay with Ichirō Ōkouchi- who holds impressive credits on several hit anime series such as Berserker, Black Butler and Space Dandy.

In a statement from Michel Berger, senior vice president of commerce for Funimation, the company expressed its pride in co-producing the successful musical and excitement for the new global release date. “Sing a Bit of Harmony is not only a delightful story of love and friendship, but also about acceptance,” said Berger. “As one of our first co-production, we’re proud to team with Bandai Namco Arts to bring the film to theatres and audiences this coming January.”

An extract from Funimation’s official synopsis for Sing a Bit of Harmony reads:

“Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion who transfers to Keibu High School, where she quickly becomes popular for her open-hearted personality and exceptional athletic talent… but she turns out to be an AI in the testing phase! Shion’s goal is to bring chronic loner Satomi ‘happiness.’ But her strategy is something no human would expect: she serenades Satomi in the middle of the classroom. After finding out that Shion is an AI, Satomi and her childhood friend, engineering geek Toma, steadily warm up to the new student.”

The English-language cast for the new version of Sing a Bit of Harmony will see Megan Shipman (Hells) as Shion, Risa Mei (Genshin Impact) as Satomi; Jordan Dash Cruz (Talentless Nana) as Toma; Ian Sinclair (My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission) as Gotchan; Alexis Tipton (Fairy Tail) as Aya; and Kamen Casey (One Piece) as Thunder.

