Fairy Tail anime series is getting a sequel

The magical and colourfully explosive world of Fairy Tail is coming back to our screens. After two years since the original anime series Fairy Tail came to a close, it has been announced that Hiro Mashima’s sequel manga series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, is also getting an anime adaptation that is already in development.

The original Fairy Tail anime ended back in 2019, after nine seasons and 300 episodes. However, the story of the magical guild and the hot-headed wizard Natsu’s adventures with his friends didn’t end there. Mashima continued the story with the manga 100 Year Quest, which sees the gang of magic users embark on a mission that has been unaccomplished for over a century. They learn that they must seal five Dragon Gods, who threaten worldwide destruction, and set forth on an action-packed quest.

During the Hiro Mashima Fan Meeting at Mixalive Tokyo, Mashima himself announced that 100 Years Quest is getting an anime adaptation via livestream. However, besides confirmation that a show is officially in the works, the Fairy Tail creator was light on details.

Currently, production and plot details surrounding the upcoming TV series are being kept under wraps. No release date, production studio confirmation, or casting announcements have been made public just yet. However, a short 30-second teaser was released this weekend, giving all of us anime fans something to dig our teeth into. You can watch the teaser below:

The short trailer doesn’t show any sneak peeks of the series. It is composed of art from the manga edited to a funky beat. If you are curious about the story and want to catch up on all things Fairy Tail, you can read the 100 Years Quest through Kodansha’s magazine app. You can also watch the original Fairy Tail series on the streaming services Funimation, Crunchy Roll, and (in select regions) Amazon Prime Video.

While we wait on some Fairy Tail updates, here is our list of the best anime movies of all time. If you would like to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, you can click our link here.