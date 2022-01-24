How to watch Sing a Bit of Harmony – can you stream the award-winning anime movie?

How can you watch the new anime movie Sing a Bit of Harmony? Directed by Yasuhiro Yoshiura, Sing a Bit of Harmony was released in Japan back on October 29, 2021. Since then, many international anime fans have been itching to know when they’ll get a chance to see the award-winning musical for themselves.

Co-written by Yoshiura and Ichirō Ōkouchi – whose past credits include serval hit anime series such as Berserker, Black Butler and Space Dandy – Sing a Bit of Harmony is a tale of friendship and acceptance—telling the story of a robot disguised as a typical high school girl named Shion, who secretly transfers into the class of loner teen Satomi. The AI, Shion, has one mission: outcast Satomi happy through song, friendship, and determination.

In December 2021, Funimation revealed that Sing a Bit of Harmony would release in the US and UK in January 2022, and that the film would be available to watch subtitled, and with a new English cast voicing a dubbed version. However, you may be wondering where exactly you can watch this anime? Can you stream it online? Or are you wondering when you can start booking tickets at your local cineplex? Well, you can now sit back and relax because we’ve got you covered.

Where can you watch Sing a Bit of Harmony?

Luckily you won’t have to wait long to start singing along with this anime musical. While the film has been out in Japan for a while now, Sing a Bit of Harmony is finally set to hit theatres in the US and UK in January 2022.

US readers can already see either the subtitled version of the film or the new English-language dubbed version at their local cinema as the animated movie had its theatrical release on January 23. But, fear not any readers living over the pond, because you’ll get a chance to see this film soon too. Sing a Bit of Harmony releases across cinemas on January 28 in the UK and Ireland.

The other bit of good news is that no matter which country you live in; you can now start purchasing and booking tickets too – meaning that you can pick your seat in advance, and make sure that you can see the flick as soon as possible on the big screen.

Can you stream Sing a Bit of Harmony?

Currently, there isn’t any announcement of when you can stream Sing a bit of Harmony online. However, we expect to hear something on the matter soon. Since Sing a Bit of Harmony is produced by Funimation, the film will likely drop on the anime centred streaming service soon after the movie’s theatrical run. However, as we said above, no official streaming date or confirmation that it is heading to Funimation’s platform has been disclosed just yet.

We will be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you can sign up for Funimation for free, or if you are after no ads during your anime viewing experience, you can pay for the Funimation Premium Plus plan, which costs £4.99/$5.99 a month.

And that’s everything you need to know about where to watch the new anime movie Sing a Bit of Harmony. For more animated magic here is our guide on where to watch Pokemon, One Piece and Dragon Ball.