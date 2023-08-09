Sicario 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Sicario 3 release date? Few franchises have had as many ups and downs as Sicario. It is a series that received Academy recognition with its first film and flopped at the box office with its second. Still, no matter its varying levels of success, fans can all agree on one thing: we want more.

For those new to the Sicario universe, back in 2015, one of the best action movies of all time was released. Sicario introduced us to the heart-thumping story of the FBI being tasked to take down a brutal leader of a Mexican drug cartel. After receiving tons of awards, we got the not-so-great sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. But there is still hope that Sicario will reclaim its reputation and prove that it can stand next to some of the best thriller movies out there as another flick has been confirmed.

That is right, Sicario 3 is on its way, and to celebrate, The Digital Fix has gathered all the intel that you need to know about the upcoming movie. From the Sicario 3 release date, cast, trailer, and more, we’ve left no criminal stone unturned.

Sicario 3 release date speculation

Currently, there is no release date for Sicario 3, but technically the project is still in the works, so we may see it in 2025. But don’t hold your breath since the film hasn’t entered production yet.

In fact, the likelihood of a Sicario 3 isn’t looking great at all. We say this despite the fact that Taylor Sheridan has reportedly been working on the script and that in 2021 we got a title leak stating that the new film was called Sicario: Capos. But it has been years since any news, and even Josh Brolin isn’t sure if the movie will hit the big screen at this point.

Speaking with Variety in March 2023, Brolin said: “Sicario 3, we’ve been trying to get that right and get that going, but why hasn’t it happened? How long can you wait? A tough movie to get made even though the two made money, and people are asking about it all the time.”

So yeah, it doesn’t look great. But we are still hopeful that next year will offer us more updates and a possible confirmation for a 2025 release. (fingers crossed!)

Who will be in the Sicario 3 cast?

It goes without saying that Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro will be back to play Matt Graver and Alejandro Gillick, respectively, in Sicario 3.

However, the rest of the potential cast list for the upcoming movie is a bit of a blur for now. At the end of the last movie, it seemed like Miguel Hernandez, played by Elijah Rodriguez, would have a follow-up story. So he may pop up in the sequel.

Fans would obviously love to see Emily Blunt’s Kate Macer back on the big screen, as her absence in the second movie was felt immensely by audiences. However, Blunt hasn’t confirmed a return to the franchise just yet. Similarly, Isabela Moner, who played Isabel Reyes, was a standout in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, so fans want to see her return too. We will keep you posted as more news heads our way!

Here is the potential Sicario 3 cast list:

Benicio del Toro as Alejandro Gillick

Josh Brolin as Matt Graver

Elijah Rodriguez as Miguel Hernandez

What will Sicario 3 be about?

The plot synopsis for Sicario 3 hasn’t been revealed yet, but going off of the events of the last movie in the franchise, it seems like the next chapter in the story will follow the apprenticeship of Miguel Hernandez.

At the end of Sicario: Day of the Soldado, we saw Alejandro Gillick approach Miguel Hernandez and hint at offering the young gang member a mentorship. In that case, Sicario 3 will explore the two’s relationship as they make their way through the cartel’s chain of command.

From the film’s title, Sicario: Capos, we know that our heroes will be going after the big dogs of the criminal organization this time around. Done are the days of dealing with Soldados (soldiers). Capos are the bosses of the cartel, so expect more action and bloody shootouts.

Is there a trailer for Sicario 3?

While Sicario 3 has been in development for years, there is no trailer for the film as it hasn’t entered production yet.

Unfortunately, it isn’t clear when filming will kick off since no director is attached to the project, and a cast list hasn’t been confirmed either. We are hopeful that this will change, though, and that 2024 will finally be Sicario 3’s year.

With that in mind, we suspect a first teaser sometime in 2025.

While we wait for footage to drop, check out the trailer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado below.

Where can I watch Sicario 3?

You will be able to watch Sicario 3 in theaters once it releases. In the meantime, Sicario and Sicario: Day of the Soldado are available to stream on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

After its run in theaters, we suspect that Sicario 3 will follow the same pattern as its predecessors and end up on VOD services. Keep your eyes on this guide as we add more news and updates.

