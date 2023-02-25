Sherlock Holmes 3 is being delayed by Robert Downey Jr

The Sherlock Holmes series of mysterious action movies, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law in the leading roles, have a large number of fans and the two movies stand as fun and exciting adaptions of the Sherlock Holmes story. They were also both enormous commercial successes too, so what’s going on with Sherlock Holmes 3?

Guy Ritchie, the director of the two movies, has now spoken about exactly what it is that is holding up progress on a Sherlock Holmes 3 release date. And, the answer is its leading star: Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking with Collider, Ritchie revealed that the MCU movie actor was responsible for the slow development of Sherlock Holmes 3. “Well, honestly, I left this up to Robert [Downey Jr.]. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this. The ball’s in his court, so he’s in charge of the script, he’s in charge of the whole thing.”

Ritchie continued, expanding on his laid back approach to the whole affair, “I’ve moonwalked out of that until there’s a time for me to get involved.”

The director’s comments make it clear that a Sherlock Holmes 3 will only be happened when and if Robert Downey Jr. is ready for it. And, by the sound of his comments the superhero movie actor is also keen to take on an even bigger role behind the scenes of the adventure movie. So, when Downey Jr. has the time and inclination to want to revisit Holmes, then we might start to see movement on Sherlock Holmes 3. But no sooner.

