Shadow and Bone season 2 has dropped, and we're here to explain what exactly went down during the Netflix fantasy TV series' ending.

What happens at the end of Shadow and Bone season 2? It is time to catch up on the fantasy epic after the long, almost two-year-long wait between season 1 and season 2. Warning spoilers ahead!

The Netflix show is one of its best fantasy series if viewership is anything to go by. Based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows books, there’s a lot to cover in the Grishaverse’s latest outing. In the new chapter, we have seen epic fights, deaths, and some very shady Shadow Summoning dealings.

Because of the revelations and action at the end of the latest season of the TV series, here’s the Shadow and Bone season 2 ending explained.

The end of Shadow and Bone season 2 reveals Mal is the Firebird, sees Alina have to sacrifice Mal, and hints she is now a Shadow Summoner.

At the end of season 2, the characters deal with the prophecy that Mal, revealed to be the Firebird, must die at Alina’s hand so she can use the third amplifier’s power.

The characters come up with a plan, though — Tamar aims to stop Mal’s heart for a couple of minutes, giving Alina the opportunity to bring down the Fold, and David would try to transfer the Firebird power to Alina after Mal’s heart is stopped.

That plan doesn’t work. The Fold expands and The Darkling’s Grisha ambush before they can execute their idea. Even though Alina makes a connection to the Firebird’s power in the Fold when Mal touches her wrist, the ambush necessitates Alina use the Cut, and poor Mal is struck in the process.

Not wanting to see Mal suffer, Alina kills him, absorbs his power and destroys the Fold. A heartrender, Nina, attempts to revive Mal but fails. But Alina, after killing The Darkling, rushes to him and seemingly uses merzost to bring him back to life.

At the tail end of the finale, Alina appears to create shadow instead of light during battle, hinting she’s now a shadow summoner after using merzost to save Mal.

Does Mal die in Shadow and Bone season 2?

Technically, Mal dies. But he’s revived shortly after. After the plan to stop his heart fails, Alina has to drive a knife into his chest. Mal, at this point, could probably be safely described as dead. But, Alina thankfully manages to revive him.

Do Alina and Mal break up in Shadow and Bone season 2?

Mal and Alina break up in season 2, going their separate ways after Mal’s revival.

Mal joins Tamar, Tolya, and Inej on board the Hummingbird, while Alina plans to serve Ravka, taking them in two different life directions. The pair still clearly care about each other, though. No hard feelings here.

