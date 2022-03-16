Kristen Stewart rejected Scream 4 role

While Kristen Stewart has been Oscar-nominated this year for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, way back in 2011, she was still primarily known for playing Bella in the Twilight series. And another franchise came a-knocking, to see if she’d want to make a cameo appearance. The movie was Scream 4, and the filmmakers wanted her for a ‘Drew Barrymore’ style opening sequence.

Stewart was speaking to Slant Magazine recently about Spencer, and the conversation naturally turned to Batman and Scream, as it does. Stewart was asked what role she was approached to play in the iconic horror franchise, which was recently revived;

Stewart said; “So it’s the Drew [Barrymore] character that gets killed in the beginning. And they created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing. But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, “I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that.” Do you know what I mean? But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I’m remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim.”

Stewart did express enthusiasm for the Scream franchise, so we may see her pop up in a cameo role yet. After all, Scream 6 is already on the way. Stewart, of course isn’t committing to anything yet; “Maybe. I would read the script. I love Neve Campbell so much. She was very nice to me, and it was very satisfying that she’s a very nice person.”

Stewart continued; “I love that movie (presumably meaning the first one). I’ve watched it recently, as an adult though. It’s so gnarly. I love the movie because it loves movies. The coolest part of Scream is what it says about film. It’s so self-aware. It folds in on itself like six times. I love how much [Wes Craven] loves movies and how embedded that is. It’s a total film nerd type of movie. It’s not just a slasher flick. It’s a beautiful movie. It’s so hard to watch. I don’t have the stomach for that shit anymore.”

Stewart’s next film will be made with director Rose Glass, whose previous film was the horror movie Saint Maud, so it looks like K-Stew may have something unsettling in her future anyway. If you’re in the market to be unnerved, check out our guide to the best 2021 horror movies.