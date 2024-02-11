Scarlett Johansson’s favorite Bill Murray movie isn’t the one she’s in

Scarlett Johansson rose to worldwide prominence when she received awards attention for Lost in Translation. That movie put Scarlett Johansson alongside Bill Murray in one of the best-romcoms of the 2000s, set in Tokyo.

So you’d think that Sofia Coppola’s subtle, character-driven drama would stand out as the Bill Murray movie that Johansson has the most love for. However, she went in a different direction for her Murray choice when asked to name the best movies of all time.

In a red carpet interview with Letterboxd to mark the release of Asteroid City, Johansson named her four favorite movies ever made, and included one of the best ’90s movies in her list: Bill Murray rom-com Groundhog Day.

We have the utmost love for Groundhog Day as well, which stands among the best time travel movies ever made. It’s a terrific time loop comedy, in which Murray’s trademark grouchy persona is at its absolute best. Johansson’s pick is absolutely a fair one, and we suppose she’d have felt a bit vain picking her own movie.

As for Johansson’s other three choices, she went for Terminator 2, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and the ’50s Rosalind Russell comedy Auntie Mame. That’s a pretty formidable list, with some enjoyable variety in there.

Asteroid City – a rare Wes Anderson movie in which Murray doesn’t appear – is one of the most exciting new movies of the year. Our man at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 said in his Asteroid City review that Anderson fans, in particular, will have a great time.

