Samuel L Jackson has one Marvel movie on his wishlist

From the early days of The Avengers, to getting his own TV series on Disney Plus, Samuel L. Jackson has always been a staple of the MCU. Playing S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury, he’s been trying to round up these dramatic superheroes for decades now.

And with the Secret Invasion release date soon here, we’ll be seeing even more of Samuel L. Jackson as Fury in his own Marvel series. As one of the best MCU characters, we’re not mad about it.

But of all the Marvel movies Jackson has appeared in, there’s still part of the universe that he feels he’s missed out on, and we’re staring to smell potential for a new movie in the comic book world.

On the red carpet for Secret Invasion, Jackson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about which Marvel movie he’d want to appear in next.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way,” said Jackson. “Because, if I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie ’cause I mean he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on. I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda.”

“They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there,” he added. “I need a ticket.”

Since Fury has been in the game for so long, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he would be able to make an appearance in Black Panther 3. And since we love him so much, we’d be happy to see it.

We know that he’s still bugged by the fact Nick Fury never made it into Wakanda, so now seems like the time to right some wrongs and get him on a plane over there.

We know that further Black Panther movies aren’t included in the Phase 5 slate, but maybe Phase 6? Here’s hoping!

