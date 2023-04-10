Run the World season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Run the World season 2 release date? Starz may not be the biggest distributor of television entertainment, but it does have a knack for finding hits, and Run the World is just that.

Run the World is a TV series about a group of four friends and the drama that follows them around Harlem as they look for world domination in their professional lives. The comedy series proved to be incredibly popular, and even holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so a second season was inevitable.

But, when is the Run the World season 2 release date coming, we hear you ask? Who will be involved in the cast? And what is about to go down in the drama series next? We’ve all the answers right here.

Run the World season 2 release date

The Run the World season 2 release date is set for May 26, 2023. That’s the premiere date, with new episodes of the show dropping weekly from then on.

Run the World season 2 trailer

There is no Run the World season 2 trailer yet. You can watch the trailer for the first season again right here to get you excited about the show’s return.

Run the World season 2 plot speculation

The Run the World season 2 plot is likely to address cliffhangers from the end of the first season and will centre on the various relationships the girls are involved in.

First off there’s Whitney, who, after admitting her infidelity to fiancé Ola now faces an uncertain wait to find out if their wedding will go ahead or not. It’s unclear whether Ola will forgive Whitney or cancel the wedding altogether, but we’re sure we’ll find out soon.

Meanwhile, Sondi has moved in with Matthew and his young daughter, but is unhappy at how much responsibility he is placing on her to look after Amari. Will their relationship survive or will Sondi move back to her own place? As for Renee, she is newly-single and chasing more career opportunities, so it’s sure to be a rollercoaster ride for her in season 2.

We know that Ella will not be in the second season of the show due to off-screen disagreements. We imagine her exit will lead to some narrative explanations and diversions that were not initially planned, so let’s see how that plays out.

Run the World season 2 cast

There will be one name missing from the Run the World season 2 cast as star Andrea Bordeaux exits the show. Bordeaux played Ella in the first season, but a disagreement over a Covid-19 vaccine mandate has seen the actor step away from the series.

The rest of the main cast will all return, with Amber Stevens West back as Whitney, Bresha Webb as Renee, Corbin Reid as Sondi, and Stephen Bishop as Matthew. We will also see Tika Sumpter, Isha Blaaker, Cree Summer, and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins join the cast.

That’s all we know about the Run the World season 2 release date for now. Until more information arrives, why not check out all the new movies coming your way this year, or dive into our list of the best movies of all time. Alternatively, look ahead to other dramatic shows on the way with our guides to the Virgin River season 5 release date, or the Euphoria season 3 release date.