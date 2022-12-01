Robert De Niro to star in his first proper TV series role

Robert De Niro is one of the most celebrated actors to hit the big screen. However, drama movies and acclaimed thriller flicks just aren’t enough for the star, and now he has his eyes set on the wide landscape of TV too. Yep, you read right, Robert De Niro has officially been cast in his first proper TV series role over at the streaming service Netflix.

According to Variety, De Niro is now attached to star in the limited series Zero Day, from Eric Newman (Narcos showrunner) and Noah Oppenheim (president of NBC News). Currently, plot details for Zero Day are being kept under wraps. However, Variety’s sources suggest that “the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President.”

The story of the mysterious show was penned by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. And the series will be produced by Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media, along with the leading man De Niro himself.

De Niro’s involvement in the upcoming Netflix series is a huge step for the actor, who has been primarily concerned with full-feature films throughout his impressive career. He has been nominated for seven Academy Awards in total and won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his work in Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II respectively.

Previously he did also bag an Emmy for the HBO film Wizard of Lies, but besides TV movies, the actor hasn’t been a regular fixture in a series before. So to say that we are excited to see him make his big TV show debut is an understatement!

Besides Zero Day, De Niro has plenty of work to keep himself busy. Fans can look forward to seeing the star in the 2023 movie Killers of the Flower Moon, and the action movie Tin Soldier.