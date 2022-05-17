Vin Diesel shares first look at Riddick 4

It has been four years since we first heard that the fourth instalment of the science fiction movie franchise Riddick was in development. Since then, only small bits of production information on the action movie, currently titled Riddick 4: Furya, have been revealed. However, Vin Diesel has finally offered all of us cinephiles an update on the long-awaited feature, which points to active progress on the production (yay).

Riddick is a science fiction action movie franchise that centres around an antihero of the same name in the 28th century. Since the first flick, Pitch Black, released in the 2000s, the franchise has spawned two live-action sequels, videogame adaptations, TV series, and novels. In short, it is popular, and everyone is dying for more.

In 2019, it was revealed that the script for Riddick 4, penned by David N. Twohy, was complete and in 2021, Vin Diesel hinted that production was on the verge of beginning. However, only recently did we get a firm indication of the flick’s progress after Diesel took to social media to share some exciting first-look pics of the film.

Posting to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of storyboard images and a short clip from the Riddick 4 screenplay to his followers. “Finally got a chance to see some of the new Riddick materials that DT [David N. Twohy] sent over,” he captioned the post. “Wow, exciting is an understatement. FURYA!”

As many may already know, Furya refers to Redicks’ home planet, hinting that the upcoming flick will dive deeper into the character’s origin story. The official synopsis for Riddick 4 reads: “Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before.”

“Soon, bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to Furya to save it from destruction.”

Besides Riddick, Diesel also has his hands full with several other big action movie franchises. He is currently filming the newest entry to the Fast and Furious movies, Fast 10, and has just wrapped production on the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.