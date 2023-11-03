Resident Alien season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What’s the Resident Alien season 3 release date? In 2021, Syfy took a quirky comic book tale and adapted it into an award-winning, genre-blending series that followed Harry, an alien sent to destroy humanity who ends up playing Doctor in a small Colorado town.

Resident Alien was quickly picked up for a second season, and the sci-fi series continued to grow. Now, after a long wait, we finally have news on season 3. So, put down your comics and pause your favorite alien movies, because we’re here to share everything we know.

Resident Alien season 3 release date speculation

Resident Alien season 3 will be landing in 2024, with the exact release date to be confirmed.

The third installment of the comedy series was confirmed all the way back in July 2022, so we’ve been waiting a while on this update. Filming wrapped back in May 2023, and it was previously thought that the new season might arrive this year after series star Sara Tomko (who plays Asta) posted to Instagram celebrating the season wrap, writing:

“I am so, so grateful. This season has taught me so much. Asta (and Sara) had some real growing pains remedied with so much laughter. It’s our best yet. Just wait and see. Coming to a living room near you later this year.”

However, more recently, in October 2023, a source at TVLine suggested that season 3 was going to drop sometime in 2024. Both seasons 1 and 2 premiered in January of their respective years, so we think January 2024 could be a real possibility.

Who’s in the Resident Alien season 3 cast?

Resident Alien season 3 will see Alan Tudyk return as the extraterrestrial spy Harry, while Linda Hamilton will have a more prominent role as General McCallister this time around.

Having Hamilton in the cast was a major win for sci-fi nerds everywhere, and we were thrilled to hear that she’d be playing a larger role come season 3. She’s been on Harry’s tail since season 1 but is now set to become more of an ally for the alien.

The first two seasons also saw some mega-celebrity cameos (Alex Borstein and George Takei were some of our personal favorites), so we’d expect to see some other big names appear throughout.

Here’s the Resident Alien season 3 cast:

Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle

Linda Hamilton as General McCallister

Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees

Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom

Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Thompson

Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Baker

Levi Fiehler as Mayor Hawthorne

Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne

Judah Prehn as Max

Gary Famer as Dan Twelvetrees

Enver Gjokaj as Joseph Rainer

What’s Resident Alien season 3 about?

Resident Alien season 3 should pick up where season 2 left off, focusing on the impending war between the humans and The Greys.

A lot happened at the end of season 2, but the main series arc revolved around Harry deciding to protect his human community and go against his own kind. All this means that Harry has finally come to accept that human life is worth protecting, which is a big sacrifice on his part.

Plus, we found out that Harry had a daughter (an adorable little baby alien), which he sent off to safety in an escape pod. Everyone wants to know if we’re going to see this cute little creature again, and executive producer Chris Sheridan has thankfully put us at ease.

“I would say that baby is too cute to not have back on the show again. I think it’s safe to say that that baby will probably come back in Season 3,” he told Syfy.

There’s also the matter of the townspeople. Not only do the majority of them know about Harry’s extraterrestrial alter ego, but there was also the major reveal that Ben had been getting abducted his whole life. This, paired with the surprise reveal that he was on The Greys’ ship at the end, will no doubt see the character experience a huge shift. Maybe he’ll become The Greys’ new Earth informant? We’ll soon find out.

Is there a Resident Alien season 3 trailer?

There’s no Resident Alien season 3 trailer just yet, but we’re expecting one to drop by the end of 2023.

This all ties into our early 2024 release date theory, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the next few months. In the meantime, check out the below featurette, which shows some of the cast members talking about their character journeys so far, as well as some of their favorite guest stars.

Where can I watch Resident Alien season 3?

You’ll be able to watch Resident Alien season 3 on the Syfy channel when it eventually arrives.

The series up until now also lives on Peacock and the NBC streaming service, so you should be able to catch the new episodes on there not long after they come out. If you’re in the UK, you can catch the first two seasons on Sky and Now TV.

How many episodes of Resident Alien season 3 will there be?

Resident Alien season 3 will have eight episodes, which makes it a much shorter season than previous installments.

The first season had ten episodes, while the second season followed with an increase to 16. We’re not sure why the episode count has been cut this much. Perhaps it’s an indication that season 3 will be the final part. We hope not, but we’ll just have to wait and see…

