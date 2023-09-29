Why won’t there be a Reservation Dogs season 4? When it was first released in 2021, Reservation Dogs was initially a tale of teenage grief after four friends unite following their friend Daniel’s death. Since then, it’s become a seminal coming-of-age story and a celebration of Indigenous culture.

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs quickly became one of the best comedy series on FX, but also earned its place on the list of best drama series, too. The lovable group of misfit friends put a delightful spin on the teenage-led show and, for many, it was among the best TV series around.

But fans have heard that there won’t be a season four, and they’re (we’re) greatly disappointed. So, what gives? Well, we’ve done some digging and found the answer to the question: Why won’t there be a Reservation Dogs season 4?

Why won’t there be a Reservation Dogs season 4?

There won’t be a season 4 of Reservation Dogs because creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi have said they only wanted to explore a certain period in the protagonists’ lives.

The series focused on the lives of Elora, Bear, Willie Jack, and Cheese all dealing with the aftermath of their friend Daniel’s death. As an exploration of grief and loss, it was important to Harjo and Waititi to stay with the characters during that all-important time in their lives and to let it go when they felt the story had come to an end.

“It’s a story that had an ending,” Harjo said [via Variety]. “It’s a story about people going through transition, and specifically kids going through a very transitional moment and grief. I just don’t think that lasts forever. I think that we’re meant to be with them during this transitional time. To me, the show’s too important to drag out.”

Personally, we’re pretty devastated by the fact that there won’t be any more of the series. It perfectly balanced the sincere exploration of grief with the off-beat humor that defined the show and characters. As a coming-of-age story, it was unlike anything we’d seen before.

