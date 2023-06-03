Rent a Girlfriend season 3 release date speculation, cast, and plot

What is the Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 release date? Since 2019, the series has brought fans into the fold with its cute style and easy-to-follow story.

Now, the anime series will be returning with a third season, bringing back some of our favorite rom-com tropes and some chaos brought on by the titular girlfriends. The TV series, based on the manga of the same name, was also made into a live-action drama series in 2022.

But we’re here to talk about the anime, and we’re sure you have a few questions. What’s going to happen to Kazuya and Chizuru next? When exactly will they be returning to our screens? Well, we’ve got answers to all that and everything else you need to know about the Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 release date.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 release date speculation

The Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 release date will be sometime in July 2023, as confirmed by Crunchyroll.

The third season was announced on Friday September 16, 2022, meaning fans have been waiting almost a year for the newest installment.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 cast

We expect the main cast to return to season 3, including Shun Horie and Sora Amamiya as Kazuya and Chizuru.

We also know that a new character, Yaemori Mini, will be introduced to this season as a new girlfriend.

Here’s the Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 cast:

Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita

Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara

Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa

Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina

Aoi Yuko as Mami Nanami

Yū Serizawa as Yaemori Mini

Should any other casting news come our way, we’ll be sure and let you know!

What is Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 about?

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 will pick up where season 2 left off, and will cover chapter 104, Rental Girlfriend’s Dream Arc.

We know that this arc includes Kazuya and Chizuru finally fulfilling Chizuru’s dying grandmother’s wish. (Though we expect the journey to have some hardships, and probably won’t be as easy as assumed!)

If you need a reminder of where we are so far, there’s a few things you need to know.

Season one began with Kazuya meeting Chizuru for the first time. Or rather, hiring her. After being dumped by his girlfriend Mami, he rents Chizuru out for a date, only to find her completely intolerable. The two instantly butt heads, but Kazuya is forced to hire her once again when he learns that his grandmother has fallen ill, and he wants to be able to prove to her that he has a good life.

The second season then sees the two characters growing closer, especially when Kazuya promises to rent Chizuru every week in order to help her fund her movie project and become a lead actress. Their romantic relationship should continue to grow and form the arc of the rest of the show.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 trailer

Luckily for you, there is a trailer for season 3, which hypes up the plot and new characters.

It gives us a brief recap of the story so far, as well as introducing us to Yaemori Mini. It also hints closer towards the budding romance between Kazuya and Chizuru, a plotline which fans have been expecting for a while now.

Where can I watch Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3?

Anime fans will have already guessed that season 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The streaming service has some of the greatest new anime to hit screens, as well as being the home for some of the best anime characters.

How many episodes of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 will there be?

Based on the number of previous episodes in past seasons, we think there will be twelve episodes in season 3.

The official number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it would make sense to stick to the pattern.

