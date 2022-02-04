Nicolas Cage’s Dracula movie Renfield has started filming

Renfield, the upcoming horror movie featuring the one and only Nicolas Cage as Dracula, has started filming. The monster movie features Cage as the infamous Count, while Nicolas Hoult, of X-Men and Mad Max: Fury Road fame, is playing his eponymous henchman.

Universe Pictures tweeted an image to signify cameras were rolling. The picture shows a clipperboard adorned with the Renfield logo, with director Chris McKay and cinematographer Mitchell Amundsen’s names attached. Set in modern day, this iteration of Dracula has his lackey get sick of serving his vampiric master and strike out on his own. In the outside world, Renfield falls for Rebecca Quincy, a copy played by Awkwafina.

Robert Kirkman, the writer behind the source material for The Walking Dead and animated series Invincible, penned the story, with Ryan Ridley handling the screenplay. Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Bess Rous, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 voice-actor Ben Schwartz round out the cast. We don’t have many other details right now, but to be honest, it’s Nicolas Cage playing Dracula – that’s enough of a selling point.

Speaking, Cage has commented on how he’ll be playing the literary icon. He’s drawing from 2021 horror movie Malignant in his movements and approach, which is very exciting given how wild that feature turned out to be.

Though drawing from the Universal Monsters stable, it should be noted there’s no connective tissue to other films in the works just yet. Skybound Entertainment is handling production here, while Blumhouse oversaw The Invisible Man, and Ryan Gosling’s Wolfman is a separate project again.

This is separate from Karyn Kusama’s Dracula, too. Lot of horrific monsters on their way to the big screen! Renfield currently has no release date, but check out the best Netflix horror movies for more chilling creatures.