Reacher renewed for season 2 at Amazon Prime

Reacher has been renewed for a second season at Amazon Prime Video. According to Variety, the TV series, which is based on the Jack Reacher books written by Lee Child, is one of the streaming services most-watched shows of all time and has received a renewal just three days after debuting on Amazon Prime.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes,” Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series.

“The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts,” she continued. “We can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favourite show.” Season 1 of Reacher adapted the Killing Floor, the first novel in the series, and saw the titular hard man clash with local criminals as he investigated his brother’s murder.

Reacher’s writer and showrunner Nick Santora also released a statement in which he thanked audiences for the wonderful reception the show had received.

“The entire Reacher team—cast, production, writers, etc.—is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” he said. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners, and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season 2.”

Child, meanwhile, explained he was thrilled to be working with Amazon on season 2, saying, “Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.” Jack Reacher was previously adapted into two action movies starring Tom Cruise. While both films were modest box-office successes, they were criticised by fans who believed Cruise wasn’t a suitable actor to play the hulking Reacher.

