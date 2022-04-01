Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson board Jason Bateman project

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have climbed aboard Apple’s Project Artemis, with Ozark‘s Jason Bateman directing. Evans and Johansson are obviously both known for playing Avengers in the MCU, but have been friends for years, since they co-starred in The Perfect Score in 2004.

The pair have been looking for another project to star in together since leaving the MCU in 2019, and almost co-starred in Apple’s upcoming Ghosted. Johansson ended up having to leave that movie over scheduling conflicts, and Evans’ Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas stepped in. As well as The Perfect Score, they also co-starred in 2007’s The Nanny Diaries, before teaming up in 2012’s The Avengers. The rest, as they say, is history.

Project Artemis is another $100 million plus deal for Apple, who are currently dolling out the cash left, right and centre. They recently dished out $200 million for the Henry Cavill spy movie Argylle, and the as-yet-untitled Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt. Apple became the first streamer to win the Best Picture Oscar with Coda in the last week, beating rivals Netflix, who many expected would get there first.

Not much is known about Project Artemis at this stage, but Deadline believes it to involve the space race. The screenwriter is Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer Dan Gilroy (Real Steel, The Bourne Legacy, Kong: Skull Island and Nightcrawler) and actress Rene Russo (who plays Thor’s mother Frigga in the MCU). Johansson and Bateman are producers on Project Artemis.

Apple will be hoping to replicate their Oscar success next year, with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Emancipation starring Will Smith. Evans has Pixar movie Lightyear and The Gray Man (co-starring Ryan Gosling) coming up this year.

