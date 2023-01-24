Anne Hathaway knows wait for Princess Diaries 3 is “very frustrating”

Anne Hathaway has been at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her new drama movie Eileen and while there, she was inevitably asked about The Princess Diaries 3. 2024 will be the twentieth anniversary of The Princess Diaries 2 and a third movie has been mooted for some time, and is reportedly in development, but there’s no confirmation that it’s definitely going ahead.

Hathaway told People magazine that it was “thrilling” to “see the level of excitement for it.” She continued; “We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating,” speaking of the nearly two-decade wait for another sequel. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”

The first movie was released in 2001 and was a big hit, earning $165 million. It’s now considered a classic YA romance movie, and was Hathaway’s breakout role. It also co-starred Julie Andrews. The 2004 sequel was Chris Pine’s debut movie role.

Director Garry Marshall passed away in 2016, and Julie Andrews is now 87 years old – so unlikely to return if another movie in the franchise does happen. Whether Chris Pine would want to be involved remains to be seen.

We are currently in the age of the legacy sequel, but quite a few – like Hocus Pocus 2 – went direct to streaming. Hathaway starred in a new adaptation of The Witches recently, which went straight to HBO Max. Still, it would not be very surprising if The Princess Diaries 3 does go ahead – in one form or another – most likely as a Disney Plus movie.

