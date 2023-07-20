Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 release date speculation

What is the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 release date? The PLL spin-off came on the scene in 2022 with a more horror-focused mystery full of dark subject matter, obscene kills, and a new A. This isn’t the campy teen drama of the 2010s we know and love.

The Pretty Little Liars reboot was praised for its production value, capable young cast, and homages to the best horror movies. But we want to know how it’s going to build on where season 1 fell short of one of the best thriller series of our youths, and if we can expect any of the original Liars to cameo.

Will the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 release date be in the mix with everything new on Max in 2023? Let’s do our best Spencer Hastings impression and gather the evidence (and wrongly accuse someone with it).

What is the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 release date?

We think Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 will have a late 2023 release date, but there’s no announcement yet. Season 2 was confirmed on September 8, 2022, and production started in April.

Season 2 was announced before season 1 had even finished airing on Max, so we know we’re getting a new installment. Furthermore, we know production on the new chapter has already started! We think October-December 2023 is a good bet, and early 2024 at the latest. This all depends on the actors strike, however, as filming will have ceased.

Who’s in the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 cast?

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, and Mallory Bechtel return in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2’s cast.

The main new Liars, as well as Bechtel (who we want to be one of the main girls, to be honest), will be coming back for more Scooby-Doo hijinks in season 2, and new actors include Ava Capri as Jennifer, and a new character named Johnny.

Most importantly, fans have been wondering about a potential appearance from one of the original PLL cast, and we bet it’ll be Lucy Hale. Although, the ‘Ezria’ footnote at the end of a season that went in depth about sexual violence and inappropriate age gaps was jarring, so let’s hope it’s just Aria. Our evidence: the mention of Aria in particular in the finale, and Lucy Hale showing up at some PR events such as a cast panel.

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 cast list:

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

Mallory Bechtel as Kelly Beasley

Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble

Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe

Jordan Gonzalez as Ash Romero

Elias Kacavas as Greg

Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar

Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada

Ava Capri as Jennifer

Kim Berrios Lin as Shirley Honrada

Jennifer Ferrin as Martha Beasley

Zakiya Young as Corey Bryan

Brian Altemus as Tyler Marchand

Tom Johnson as TBA

Annabeth Gish as Dr. Anne Sullivan

Evan Hoyt Thompson as Rob Winters

Marguerite Stimpson as Dr. Richardson

Lilla Crawford as Sandy

What is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 about?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 is called ‘Summer School’ so we expect it will time jump to summer and continue with season 1’s A wreaking havoc or create a new A.

Season 1’s story wrapped up at Christmas time, so we’re looking at about six months of a time jump if we are indeed going to be attending summer school.

As for A, the story of the mystery behind season 1’s masked killer seemed finished by the finale, but in the last episode, we saw A escape from the hospital to kill again. With the big details already divulged, we hope a new A will arise (hopefully with a more well-baked plot, too).

Because of information learned from casting calls, we also know Capri will play an old juvie mate of Noa’s who causes some trouble. Although some fans think there could potentially be some romance there, too, considering season 1 caught a few strays for not leaning into any romance between the core 5, or otherwise, unlike the original’s representation over a decade ago.

Is there a Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 trailer?

There is no Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 trailer yet because it hasn’t finished filming, but we expect one by early 2024 at the latest.

Luckily for us, we have a Mike’s Mic recap going over season 1’s ridiculousness. You can watch that above if you’re struggling to remember every piece of the bloody puzzle.

Where can I watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2?

You’ll be able to stream Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 on Max for no additional cost when it releases, just like the first season.

Season 1 released 2 episodes weekly, which we felt was a nice release strategy. One would have felt too little, but the entire season all at once would have killed the week-to-week chatter. The original series broke Twitter records back in the day, so if this reboot wants to succeed it’ll need to inspire the same amount of theorizing.

How many episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 will there be?

There will be eight episodes in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2. And we even know their names!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 2 episode list:

Chapter Eleven: Loose Ends

Chapter Twelve: Summer Lovin

Chapter Thirteen: Sweet Sixteen

Chapter Fourteen: When A Stranger Calls Back

Chapter Fifteen: Friday the 13th

Chapter Sixteen: Hell House

Chapter Seventeen: An Unexpected Return

Chapter Eighteen: The House of Horror

Honestly, eight didn’t feel quite right for season 1. Maybe season 2 will do a better job of developing interpersonal relationships, though. Compared to PLL’s network orders of 22-25 episodes back in the day, it feels like a big ask to create a compelling mystery and answer it satisfactorily in just a few weeks. We hope we’re proved wrong and that it turns out to be one of the best horror series on Max!

That’s all we know about season 2 so far, but more information is sure to come in the following months. The 2023 Writers Strike as well as the actors strike have both affected this production, so we’ll keep an eye out for news.

