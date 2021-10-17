Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.

Joseph Baena who’s working on Bitflix’s Lava, the world’s first fully crypto-funded movie. While no details have been revealed about Lava’s premise or who Baena is playing, the actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram during filming in Honolulu, Hawaii.

And he looks like his father in one of his early roles – in Conan the Barbarian, Commando or maybe Predator, with its jungle setting. Lava is just one of the many projects Joseph Baena has coming up, with others including Scam Squad, Chariot, Encounters and Bully High. Meanwhile, his father, Arnie isn’t retired yet. His next project, coming in 2022, is Kung Fury 2, in which he plays The President alongside Michael Fassbender and…The Hoff.

Baena’s half-brother Patrick Schwarzenegger starred in Amy Poehler’s Moxie and sci-fi thriller Warning in 2021 and has Yacht coming up, co-starring Frank Grillo and Ruby Rose.

You can see Joseph Baena’s instagram post below;

Meanwhile, a Predator prequel called Prey will be coming to Hulu in 2022. And when we say prequel, it’s actually set three hundred years before the first film.

