Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates Christmas by donating homes to veterans

Action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has celebrated Christmas early by visiting the housing project that he has contributed to, that provides shelter for homeless veterans.

The Terminator, Conan, Twins and Expendables star – and former Governor of California – has donated $250,000 to help build the Village for Vets project.

He shared an Instagram post saying; “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

Veteran Bruce Henry Cooper described the housing as a ‘life-saver’ and personally thanked Schwarzenegger for helping fund the project, saying; “He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody.”

On Veterans Day on November 11, Schwarzenegger also stopped off on Veterans Row with a gift of pizza. In another Instagram post, he said; “This morning I was getting ready to do a Veteran’s Day post, and then I thought to myself, actions speak louder than words. I stopped at my favorite pizza place, got pizzas for all of our great men and women on veterans row and I had the best time thanking all of them for their service.”

He concluded; “This is the greatest country in the world, and it wouldn’t be the land of opportunity for immigrants like me without our amazing veterans. Please thank the veterans you know, not just today, but every day.”

Rob Reynolds of AMVets noted the houses give veterans electricity, heating and air conditioning, and allow residents to get “a little bit of pride back.” Schwarzenegger was joined on his visit by his son, Patrick at a barbecue celebrating the vets and he said; “we owe everything to our veterans.”

Schwarzenegger has played members of the armed forces in some of his best-known roles, including Commando and Predator.

