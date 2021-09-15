Twins sequel starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Tracy Morgan in development

In 2012, a sequel to the ‘80s movie Twins starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito was announced and now, nine years later, it looks like the comedy movie is finally getting made. According to Deadline the sequel, titled Triplets, will see Schwarzenegger and Devito reprise their roles, and have Tracy Morgan star as the third and long-lost sibling.

Twins director Ivan Reitman is returning to helm the production, and writing duo Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner have penned the script. Although the flick’s plot seems pretty self-explanatory after reading the title, Reitman has personally shared some details about the upcoming film’s premise.

“Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings,” Reitman shared. “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

The director also shared that originally Eddie Murphy was up to play the new sibling, however, due to his busy schedule following the success of the Amazon Prime movie Coming 2 America, he couldn’t commit to the flick. As a result, Morgan was approached to take on the role.

“I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world,” Reitman said. “I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Currently, Reitman is planning to avoid big production companies and go down the indie route for funding. If all goes to plan, and the film generates enough attraction at the Toronto Film Festival this year, Triplets will begin production in January next year. While we wait for updates why not check out more cult classics with our list of the best movies of all time.