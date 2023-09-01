Is Power Book IV Force season 2 streaming? How to watch the new season

Where can you watch Power Book IV: Force season 2? We all love Tommy Egan, and the wait for his return is finally over.

The world of Power is always expanding. Since the original series debuted in 2014, we’ve had three new spin-offs, and more are on the way. Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force have each been huge successes, helping to make Power one of the best TV series franchises around right now and taking it in new and exciting directions.

In fact, when it comes to the best drama series, Power is up there with the likes of Yellowstone in its ambition, scope, and popularity. Now, Tommy Egan’s back for more. Here’s how you can watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 with all streaming options and more.

Where can I watch Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 is now airing weekly on Fridays on Starz at 8 PM ET/PT in both the US and Canada, beginning with the first episode, which released on September 1, 2023.

There are nine episodes remaining. Power Book IV: Force season 2 will also be available to watch at midnight ET on the Starz app and Starz streaming. Internationally, in the UK and elsewhere, you can stream new episodes of Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Lionsgate Plus, which is an add-on that’s available on Prime Video.

Is Power Book IV: Force season 2 streaming?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 is streaming, and it’s available to watch in the US and Canada using the Starz app, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays at midnight ET.

Outside of the US and Canada, you can stream Power Book IV: Force season 2 through Prime Video with the Lionsgate Plus add-on.

Is Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Netflix?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 is not currently available on Netflix, and neither are the other Power series, including the upcoming Raising Kanan season 3.

However, if you enjoy a crime drama series, you might like Netflix’s Top Boy, set in London, UK, which is equally compelling.

Is Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Disney Plus?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 is not on Disney Plus either. Equally, there’s no indication that it, or any of the other Power spin-offs, are heading to the streaming service at any point in the future.

Is Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Prime Video?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 isn’t available for free on Prime Video for subscribers.

However, you can watch the new season on Prime Video outside of the US and Canada through the Lionsgate Plus add-on. This will enable you to keep up to date even if you’re outside of the US.

Is Power Book IV: Force season 2 Blu-ray?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 isn’t yet available on Blu-ray. However, you can now purchase previous seasons of Power on Blu-ray, including the full six-season boxset of the original Power series.

