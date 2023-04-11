Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 release date speculation and more

What is the Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 release date? One of several spin-offs from Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s Power franchise, Raising Kanan took the story back to the ’90s for a prequel.

The drama series centres on the family of Kanan Thomas, Jackson’s own character from Power, but mostly focuses on his mother. Raquel Thomas is a powerful drug dealer in Queens, New York City, who has to navigate motherhood alongside defending her territory.

So far, the thriller series has been a massive hit – to be expected from Jackson’s ever growing universe – and we’re excited for more. So, when is the Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 release date?

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 release date speculation

As of April 2023, we don’t know the Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 release date. Thankfully, it’s definitely happening, since the TV series was renewed right before season 2 premiered.

The first two seasons started in July 2021 and August 2022 respectively, so it stands to reasons the third will do the same. However, that’s just speculation on our part – stay tuned for more when we have it.

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 cast

Since it was confirmed so early, we presume the Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 cast will bring back all the main stars. That means Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, Malcolm Mays, and Joey Bada$$.

We expected the Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 cast to be:

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Joey Bada$$ as Unique

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn ‘Famous’ Figueroa

Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne ‘Jukebox’ Ganner

Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3 plot speculation

The Power Book Raising Kanan season 3 plot will continue Raquel and Unique’s relationship as rivals turned potential friends. At the end of season 2, Unique saved her life, and showrunner Sascha Penn states that probably won’t be the end of their affections.

“[Raquel] doesn’t have a lot of confidants,” Penn told Variety. “On a certain level, Unique provides that in ways that some of these other characters can’t.” Could it turn romantic? Penn “wouldn’t rule it out”, so season 3 could be very intriguing indeed.

That’s all we have on Power Book 3 Raising Kanan season 3. Our guides to BMF season 3 and P-Valley season 3 will keep you informed on similarly great television, while our lists of the best Netflix series and best Apple TV shows have more recommendations.