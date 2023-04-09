BMF season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

What is the BMF season 3 release date? The series follows the drug-dealing network of the Flenory Brothers, covering the expansive drama and dangers that came with the operation.

Produced by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, BMF (‘Black Mafia Family’) doesn’t shy away from the hard stuff. The drama series, which is based on a true story, has seen its fair share of unpredictable twists and intense confrontations.

But with the TV series having been renewed for a third season, fans want to know what they can expect and when. Well, we’re here to try and answer some of your burning questions about the BMF season 3 release date. (Spoilers ahead for the series so far!)

BMF season 3 release date speculation

As of now, we don’t know the BMF season 3 release date, but we know it’s coming.

Given that there was a 16-month-gap between the first season and second, we could probably expect the third season to drop sometime in early 2024.

The thriller series was renewed for another season in January 2023, just a few days after the second episode of season 2 aired. (They’re not wasting time.) With the season 2 premiere pulling in around 4.1 million views, it’s not surprising that the Starz network would want to bring the show back for more.

Programming president Kathryn Busby said in a statement: “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory Brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules.”

While 50 Cent is developing other projects (namely, being cast in The Expendables 4), we know he’s busy, but we still fully expect him to be back in the executive producer seat for the next season.

BMF season 3 cast speculation

Naturally, we’d expect Demetrius Flenory Jr as Meech and Da’Vinchi as Terry to return as the Flenory Brothers in the BMF season 3 cast, considering the series revolves around them.

We know a few faces for sure won’t be appearing in the next season after some untimely endings, most notably, Kash Doll as Monique. And given that Lamar was last seen passing out after misusing dangerous substances, there’s something of a question mark lingering over the fate of his character.

There’s also been a few celebrity cameos confirmed in unknown capacities, such as 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo. It’s not the first time the series has seen some famous faces, and has in the past included such famous names as Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

Here’s who we’re expecting to see in the BMF season 3 cast:

Demetrius Flenory Jr as Meech

Da’Vinchi as Terry

Steve Harris as Detective Bryant

Kelly Hu as Detective Veronica

Russell Hornsby as Charles

Michole Briana White as Lucille

2 Chainz

Ne-Yo

BMF season 3 plot speculation

The BMF season 3 plot is likely one step closer to the real-life conclusion of the Flenory Brothers, which ended up with them pleading guilty to charges in 2007. But we’ve still got a fair amount of time to cover before then, considering the series has only covered the ’80s so far.

Season 2 ended on quite a few different cliffhangers, one of which being Detective Bryant being removed from the police force after taking the fall for his son. This is a bonus for Meech and Terry, who will probably enjoy the decreased amount of heat on them.

Season 2 also saw the brothers trying to establish their organisation as a respected entity, with reasonable success. This probably means that season 3 will see them rising further in the ranks (but no doubt encountering trouble along the way).

It’s also likely that the next season will see the fallout of Monique’s murder, and how it emotionally impacts Meech and his relationship with his daughter Zoe. Though with him running off to Atlanta to try and start building resources there, it might be a bumpy road to closure.

Showrunner Heather Zuhlke has also spoken about the impact of the new characters that they’ll be bringing into the new season.

“We have a lot of new faces this season, which is really exciting,” Zuhlke says [via Variety]. We’ve cast Ne-Yo, we’ve cast 2Chainz, who are just a delight on set and had so much fun and flavour. That’s been really fun to work with them. We have so many new faces. I just can’t wait for the world to meet all the new characters because we’re expanding the world.”

For more small-screen drama, check out everything we know about the All American season 6 release date, the Severance season 2 release date, and all the best movies you can watch now. Don’t forget to check out all the new movies coming out this year, too.