Guillermo del Toro explains Pinocchio’s link to Pan’s Labyrinth

Guillermo del Toro is one of the best in the business, especially when it comes to crafting endearing fantasy movies with a dark twist. Turns out, his new Pinocchio movie for the streaming service Netflix has a connection to one of his best movies, Pan’s Labyrinth.

We’ve had a couple of Pinocchio movies already this year. One of them may have been one of the worst movies of all time, and the other was a pretty disappointing live-action Disney movie. It’s up to del Toro to save the day then, and early reactions suggest his stop-motion animated movie will do just that.

Not only does this interpretation of the classic kids movie promise to be really good, but in an interview with ScreenRant, del Toro revealed his Netflix movie has a link to one of his earlier films, the adventure movie Pan’s Labyrinth.

“This is not only something that I’ve been carrying for almost two decades, but it also tells people, ‘Look, this is going to be of a piece with Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth.’ It’s not a movie made for kids, but it is a movie that can be watched by the family,” del Toro said.

“I knew that it was a companion movie to Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth and I knew I wanted to talk about fatherhood. Fascism, for me, is a very masculine, paternalistic concern and one of the strands is that. It’s not the strand but one of the strands,” he added.

Ordinarily, Pinocchio has always been seen as a family movie, particularly due to the success of the original Disney movie. By the sounds of it though, del Toro is truly making a faithful movie based on the book by Carlo Collodi from 1883.

