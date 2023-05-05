Star Trek Picard season 3 sequel will fix its biggest mistake

Star Trek Picard was a successful venture for Paramount Plus. Not only did it drum up interest in the Star Trek franchise as a whole again, but it relit a fire under feet at the studio to make use of the IP with several different Star Trek series now in different stages of production.

Now that Picard season 3 has concluded, we’ve got space in our lives for a new sci-fi series, and that looks like exactly what we’re getting. Fans are hoping that the the streaming service will announce a sequel series, Star Trek Legacy, sooner rather than later and after the response to Picard season 3 there’s good reason to be optimistic.

Legacy would feature some of the best Star Trek characters you know and love and would continue their stories following the events of the Picard series finale. It will also fix what was a big mistake in the eyes of some fans and Star Trek cast members.

Picard’s ending made Seven of Nine a Star Trek captain, and Raffi her First Officer on the new Enterprise-G. However their romance, established in seasons 1 and 2, was effectively ignored throughout the final season. Showrunner Terry Matalas has plans to fix this, saying, “I think Starfleet regulations have a lot to say about them being officially together which is why we had them apart to begin with,” on a Reddit AMA.

“We knew we were ending here and that would be a big conflict of interest on the bridge. Are they together in secret? Will this ABSOLUTELY be a story you want to tell in the future? A story about a Captain who loves her First Officer and vice versa? Absolutely. Kirk literally stole the Enterprise to save Spock’s life. It cost him his son. The best Treks are stories about love and family.”

