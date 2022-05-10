League of Legends mockumentary Players gets first trailer

The League of Legends mockumentary, titled Players, just got its first trailer ahead of the release of the TV series on streaming service Paramount Plus in June 2022. The show, which parodies the world of competitive gaming, has assembled a cast of comedy actors and real-life gamers, to explore the videogame League of Legends.

The show is called Players, and is created by the team behind the Netflix mockumentary American Vandals, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. The Netflix series was a big hit back in 2017, and managed to run for two seasons on the streaming giant. Players is being produced and distributed by Paramount. The series is set to premiere on the streaming platform Paramount Plus from June 16, 2022.

Players will run for an initial ten episodes, and will follow a fictional esports team called Team Fugitive as they compete in League of Legends tournaments in the hunt for glory. Misha Brooks will play the League of Legends veteran Creamcheese, while Da’Jour Jones will be taking on the role of Organizm.

The full trailer released on May 9, 2022, and offers a great look at what’s to come from the comedy series, with nearly three minutes worth of footage to dissect.

We meet the titular players, get a good sense of the comedic tone of the show, and we even get a glimpse of the coveted League of Legends trophy the characters will be fighting for.

Ultimately, Players looks like a lot of fun for fans of the video game, and we’re sure any gamers out there will be excited for the series to land. However, if your knowledge of League of Legends is limited, you may want to start doing some research now.

This is not the first series to be based on League of Legends of course, with the popular animated series Arcane offering fans of the franchise a great alternative to the game. If you like Arcane, you may be interested in our list of the best Arcane characters.

The rest of the cast includes Moses Storm as Guru, Ely Henry as Kyle Baxton, Holly Chou as April, Peter Thurnwald as Foresite, and Lance Lim as Tyrant. You will need a subscription to Paramount Plus to watch the entirety of Players when it drops on the streaming service.