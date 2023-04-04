I Love That For You season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the I Love That For You season 2 release date? The Vanessa Bayer vehicle from Showtime centres around a woman who survived leukaemia as a child and goes on to be a successful home-shopping channel host.

Inspired by Bayer’s real life, the comedy series premiered in April 2022 on Showtime, is available on Paramount Plus in the UK, and stars big comedic names, with more than one SNL alum on the list.

But what’s the I Love That For You season 2 release date? Is the TV series coming back? We’ve got the low-down on the currently available information.

I Love That For You season 2 release date speculation

As of Spring 2023, I Love That For You season 2 has not been announced, but a second season has reportedly been written.

Matt Rogers, who plays an assistant character on the series told TV, I say w/ Ashley Ray a season 2 is ready to go if Paramount wants it, “I know that they have written it.”

“I just don’t know whether or not it’s being greenlit yet,” he continued, “they are starting to make some decisions, because they just renewed Yellowjackets for a third season early. They are talking about building franchises out of shows, etc. I don’t really know where we stand.”

I Love That For You season 2 cast speculation

While there’s no official cast list, we speculate Vanessa Bayer would return for season 2 along with season 1’s main cast members.

Molly Shannon of SNL fame also stars, so our list of guesses for the season 2 cast certainly packs a punch.

I Love That For You season 2 cast list speculation:

Vanessa Bayer as Joanna Gold

Molly Shannon as Jackie Stilton

Paul James as Jordan Wahl

Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann McGann

Matt Rogers as Darcy Leeds

Punam Patel as Beena Patel

Jenifer Lewis as Patricia Cochran

We also guess recurring characters from season 1 may return, such as Matt Malloy as Chip Gold.

I Love That For You season 2 plot speculation

There’s no official I Love That For You season 2 plot yet. But season 2 would likely follow Joanna’s new job at HSN and the fallout of her lies.

Season 1 ended with refreshing brevity — Joanna is backed into a corner and tells the truth about the lies she has told her friends and co-workers. She also is offered an out in the form of a job offer. Season 2 would likely explore the fallout from her lies being exposed and the damage done to her relationships.

Speaking about the finale, Bayer told IndieWire, “We didn’t want Joanna to be keeping up this lie forever. At some point we wanted to have her come clean in one way or another, and that we were trying to create a show that could keep going without this lie. In terms of the HSN stuff, I don’t think we knew exactly how we would work it in there but it was always fun to think about.”

That’s all we know about I Love That For You season 2 so far. It’s unclear if the series will go on. While viewership was not sky-high, a strong cast and future potential for accolades can sometimes lend themselves to another shot for shows.

For more upcoming TV, check out The Continental release date, the Mayans MC release date, or switch gears with the new movies coming in 2023.