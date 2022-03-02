Paramount Plus is offering 3 months of streaming for only $3 for a limited time only

Are you a fan of popcorn and movies or bingeing TV series from the comfort of your own home? Well, the good news is that Paramount Plus has got you covered. In celebration of its one year anniversary, the streaming service is gifting both new and returning customers with a whopping 80% discount.

The birthday deal is a limited offer that ends on March 7, 2022 – so it’s time to start reaching for those wallets. First-time subscribers and long-time customers of the platform can use the promo code ‘BIRTHDAY’ to sign up for one of two plans. The Essential Plan, which usually costs $4.99 and includes ads, is discounted at $1 per month for three months. The Premium Plan, which is ad-free and costs typically £9.99, is going for $2 a month for three months. It’s a pretty sweet deal, right?

After the three-month period is up, payments will revert back to the standard price plan. However, it should be noted that you can cancel your subscription at any time. So yeah, you have got nothing to lose! You can sign up for the deal by clicking our link here.

Unfortunately, this banging deal only applies to our readers from specific regions like the US, Canada, and Australia. Paramount Plus is still unavailable in places such as the UK ( heart-breaking, we know). The good news is that the platform is set to release in the UK sometime in 2022. However, the bad news is that it wouldn’t be until after this promotion is through, sorry to all our readers over the pond.

If you are lucky enough to be able to access the streaming service, you can enjoy hit films such as Clifford the Big Red Dog or the upcoming sci-fi series Halo, which is scheduled to hit the streamer on March 24. Again, you can sign up to Paramount Plus by clicking our link here – and with such a great deal, why wouldn’t you?!