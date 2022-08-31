Paper Girls season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Paper Girls season 2 release date? Season 1 of the sci-fi series was only released in July, but the Amazon Prime original , which is described as a crossover between Stranger Things and Doctor Who, has already left critics raving and fans hungry for a season 2.

The series is based on the 30-volume comic of the same name created by Brian K. Vaughan, and tells the story of a paper round gone dramatically wrong. During Halloween in 1988, Tiff, Erin, Mac, and KJ are delivering papers, but find themselves stranded in 2019 and at the centre of a time war between two warring time-travelling factions: the Old Watch and the STF Underground. The Old Watch, led by the Grand Father, are an organisation that will stop at nothing to preserve the current timeline while the STF Underground want to change it.

As the four girls find themselves at the centre of the war and learn more about their futures, they must decide whether they want to change their fates or preserve the timeline. After season 1’s cliffhanger, is there a Paper Girls season 2 release date? Let’s find out.

Paper girls season 2 release date speculation

Unfortunately, there is no official word on a season 2 of Paper Girls just yet. Although it has proved to be a hit with critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%, whether or not a season 2 is greenlit will depend on how popular the series is with viewers — and with Amazon keeping their viewership figures quiet, the jury is out on whether the show’s high quality translated into high popularity.

For season 1, filming took place over a five-month period between May and October 2021. There was then another eight-month gap between filming ending and the series eventually released — the bulk of which we assume was used for post-production. With that 13-month timeline in mind, we expect that, if Paper Girls season 2 was greenlit, we wouldn’t see it until autumn or winter 2023.

Paper girls season 2 plot speculation

Usually, we can rely on the comics to give us an idea of where the story goes next — but season 1 pretty much covered all the major plot points of the original comic series, and also left us with a game-changing twist: that Tiffany is set to discover time-travel in the future and establish the Quiklin Institute.

The Prioress, one of the Grand Father’s closest allies, has a change of heart after becoming disillusioned with the Old Watch and, following some struggle where she may or may not have died, manages to plunge Mac and KJ into an undetermined point in the future where the Quilkin Institute has already been established.

Provided the timeframe is right, it is likely that season 2 will see Mac and KJ try to find a future Tiffany and enlist her help in not just getting them home to 1999, but also in clearing up the mess that they made in their current timeline over the course of season 1. Erin and Tiffany assume that they will be reunited with Mac and KJ at the point in the future Prioress set for them, but it looks like their own time travelling went wrong, as the series hints that they’re now stranded in 1975.

This means that season 2 will likely see Erin and Tiffany trying to get back to the future (no pun intended), while all four of them will no doubt be faced with the constant threat of the Old Watch as they continue on their pursuit.

The final episode of season 1 also suggests that the girls are stuck in a time loop, meaning that the future will play out in a certain way no matter what they do to try and change it. However, with Mac set to get cancer in the future, she and KJ are determined to try and change her tragic fate, no matter what the cost.

Paper girls season 2 cast speculation

One fate that’s left ambiguous is the Prioress (Adina Porter) who, despite Erin’s attempt to save her, seems to die at the hands of the Grand Father (Jason Mantzoukas) after betraying him. But with Paper Girls being a series about time travel, anything can happen, so we might not see the last of her if season 2 comes to light.

And, of course, we’d expect the central foursome and Adult Erin (Ali Wong) to show up, along with some of the main players of the STF Underground and that pesky Old Watch.

If season 2 is indeed greenlit, we’ll update on official castings when we can, but for now, here’s a full speculative list:

Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin

Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng

Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle

Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman

Ali Wong as Adult Erin

Jason Mantzoukas as The Grand Father

In the meantime, the full first season of Paper Girls is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.