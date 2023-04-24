Josh Brolin promotes Outer Range season 2 in the best way

Josh Brolin is trying to raise some awareness for the Outer Range season 2 release date. The series from Amazon Prime Video is one of the service’s best Westerns, and Brolin is the lead.

The drama series follows the neo-western trend in the footsteps of the likes of Yellowstone and was greenlit for another season.

While we wait to return to Wyoming for a season 2 sure to be filled with drama, the MCU actor took to social media to promote Outer Range in a rather brave way.

The revealing post‘s image — credited to Brian Bowen Smith — came with a caption that teases a “different direction” for season 2, whatever that means.

He also spoke of setting an example, we’ll have to wait and see how that takes shape, too. We’re sure fans will study the post to parse out all the details, regarding the sci-fi series, of course.

