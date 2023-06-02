New Matt Damon movie Oppenheimer weighs the same as a grizzly bear

The countdown continues on until Oppenheimer is finally here. And while it’s not long now until the Oppenheimer release date hits our screens, each day brings more reason to get hyped for the newest thriller movie to have captivated our attention.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer will star Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and a litany of other actors in a recreation of history, telling the complex tale of how the atomic bomb was created.

Nolan has never shied away from the biggest and best ways to put his movies on the big screen. But Oppenheimer is already standing head and shoulders above the rest. Or at least, weighing more, anyway.

It’s been confirmed that Oppenheimer will stand as the longest Christopher Nolan movie yet, running just under three hours long. But when Nolan himself is a certified celluloid devotee, surely that means miles of film, right?

Well, there’ll be “11 miles of film stock”, according to the Associated Press. That’s a whopping feat, and means that the prints of the action movie will weigh around 600 pounds. For the record, a male grizzly bear can weigh between 400-600 pounds. (Who’d you rather fight — a killer bear, or the father of the atomic bomb?)

We also know that Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first R-rated feature since his 2002 movie Insomnia, meaning that some of that 600-pound movie is bound to feature some shocking imagery.

Nolan himself has advised audiences that the best viewing experience for Oppenheimer will be the IMAX 70mm film format. But that’s no easy feat, since there are only 25 theaters across the US that are able to house such a format. But according to the director, it’s worth making the trip.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled,” Nolan said [via Associated Press]. “The headline, for me, is by shooting on Imax 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

