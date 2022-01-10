How to watch Scream 5 – can you stream the new Ghostface horror movie?

How can you watch Scream 5? One of the best horror movie franchises of all time, the meta-slasher series, Scream, has been entertaining gore fans since 1996. Telling the story of a masked killer known as Ghostface stabbing all the film savvy teens in the quiet town of Woodsboro, the movies have gone down in history as some of the most successful and beloved in the entire spooky genre.

Now after a decade since Scream 4 released on the big screen, a new instalment in the murderous series Scream (2022) – known informally as Scream 5 – is making its way to cinemas. A direct sequel from the last movie, Scream (2022) is the first film in the franchise not directed by Wes Craven and is instead helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The official synopsis for the upcoming thriller movie reads: “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

So yeah, more murder and gruesome fun is inbound. But you may be wondering where exactly you can watch Ghostface tear up the town. Can you watch the new Scream online? Or you may be curious about when you can start booking your tickets? Well, get ready because The Digital Fix has all the answers below.

How can you see Scream 5?

It’s time to book your tickets and get yourself into the mood for a killer slasher because Scream (2022) will hit theatres on January 14, 2022. This date applies to UK and US readers and won’t change, so start reaching for your wallets now, horror fans.

Scream 5 officially began filming in September 2020 after being delayed for a few months, thanks to Covid-19. The film officially wrapped up post-production on July 7, 2021. The new Scream movie is currently projected to earn between $35 and 40 million over its four-day opening weekend and will run for the standard 45-day theatrical exclusive window in cinemas.

So if you are a fan of screaming teens and serial killers, it’s time to check in with your local cine-plex and book your seats now because it’s likely that this flick will sell out fast.

Can you stream Scream 5?

Sadly there is currently no way to watch the new Scream movie online. Paramount is adamant that Ghostface’s next outing will be a theatrical release – meaning that there are no streaming alternatives available, at least for now.

However, not all hope is lost. Moviegoers will want to keep an eye out on Covid-19’s effect on the box office. It is possible that due to sales, Scream 5 could be heading to VOD shortly after its 45-day theatrical exclusive window. Paramount has the streaming service Paramount Plus, so we are betting that it will head there first if a quick streaming scenario does arise.

Where can I stream all the Scream movies?

If you are looking to freshen up on your Woodsboro lore, the good news is that you can rent/buy all the Scream movies through the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Scream to Scream 4 is available to rent for around £2.99/$3.99 and buy for £3.99/$7.99 individually if you are after a fun horror movie marathon.

Keep an eye on this guide as we update you on any streaming options.

