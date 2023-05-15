One Piece Day 2023 dates and events have finally been revealed

Fans of One Piece, rejoice! The dates for the annual One Piece Day event have been revealed, as well as some additional information as to what attendees can expect from the day itself.

One Piece, the long-running anime series that follows the adventures of Luffy and his pirate crew, has been airing since 1999, gaining a fast-growing and loyal fanbase.

The event itself was created to celebrate the animated series and those who follow it, and is returning this year for another round.

The event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight on July 21 and 22, 2023.

The event itself is invitation only, which is free of charge, though hopefuls will need to apply through the official website. But no worries if you can’t get a spot (or justify the journey to Japan), since the event will be streamed on YouTube at a later date.

One Piece Day is held each year and is a celebration of the long-running TV series for fans all over the world. As well as games, music, and plenty of merchandise, the event this year will also feature a special ‘Cheer’ screening of the 2022 feature film One Piece Film Red, as well as appearances from the main voice cast members.

Pre-registration is now open, so if you’re a major One Piece fan, you’d better get to it!

