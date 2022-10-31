How to watch One Piece Film: Red – can I stream the new anime movie?

How to watch One Piece Film: Red? Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece is one of the best anime series of all time, and now an all-new anime movie about the Straw Hats is about to hit cinemas. The film was first released in Japan back in August 2022, and English-speaking audiences have been dying to see Captain D Luffy’s latest outing for months. Now, though, their long wait for more high sea antics is almost over.

One Piece Film: Red tells the story of the Straw Hat Pirates meeting the world-famous singer Uta – who also happens to be Shanks’ adoptive daughter. Originally thinking they’d just be enjoying a concert, Luffy and his friends find themselves caught in a new adventure where they must once again save the world. Packed with all of our favourite One Piece characters and a captivating story, One Piece Film: Red is already one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022 in Japan – and is now heading overseas courtesy of Crunchyroll.

But where is the film showing? How can you watch One Piece Film: Red in the UK and US? And can you stream the animated movie online? We answer all your burning questions below.

Where can I watch One Piece Film: Red?

It is time to book your tickets at your local cineplex because One Piece Film: Red will be hitting theatres on November 4, 2022. This applies to both our UK and US readers, with tickets now available to book via a pre-sale, so start reaching for those wallets, friends!

Fans will have the option to watch the anime movie in one of two versions: either subbed or dubbed. And if you fancy a big-screen experience, IMAX showings are also available. While you may have theatre options, unfortunately, the only place you can watch One Piece Film: Red is currently in cinemas if you live outside of Japan.

Since One Piece Red is being treated as an exclusive theatrical release for the time being, online and streaming fans will have to wait a while until they can enjoy the movie from the comfort of their own homes.

Can I stream One Piece Film: Red?

As mentioned above, currently, if you are in the UK or US, you can’t stream One Piece Film: Red online. But fear not, you will eventually be able to watch the adventure movie on your small screens.

Crunchyroll acquired the rights to the animated movie and will be responsible for its distribution in the US and UK. This basically means that once One Piece Film: Red finishes its theatrical run, it will be heading to Crunchyroll’s streaming service.

With this in mind, readers can expect the film to drop on the anime-centred platform in a few months. We are betting that the flick will be available on Crunchyroll around December 2022 or January 2023. However, this is just speculation on our part – we will be sure to keep you updated as more details filter in.

