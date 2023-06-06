One Piece anime is about to adapt the manga’s most shocking twist

One Piece is one of the best anime series of all time, and one of the longest-running TV series. But despite being thousands of episodes in, there’s still plenty for fans to look forward to, including an upcoming twist that will leave all of you Straw Hat enthusiasts floored. Warning, if you haven’t read the One Piece manga, there are spoilers ahead!

Thanks to the One Piece release schedule, fans now know that Luffy’s Gear 5 will make its small screen debut on July 23, 2023, in Japan. Episode 1071, titled Gear 5/Joy Boy will see the One Piece character reach what many consider to be his peak form, where the only limit to his power is his imagination.

It’s a pretty cool development. However, the biggest takeaway from Gear 5 hitting the anime is that we will finally get to see the shocking twist behind Luffy’s devil fruit abilities.

In the upcoming episode of the animated series, fans will get to see a battle that sends Luffy to Heaven’s Gate and helps him unlock his true power. Basically, it turns out that Luffy’s devil fruit isn’t Gomu Gomu no Mi like we all thought. Instead, Luffy’s powers come from a Mythical Zoan type of devil fruit called Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

So yeah, it turns out that Luffy’s devil fruit is the strongest in the world, gives him the powers of Sun God Nika, and the World Government has been searching for it for over 800 years.

With his new abilities, the anime character can unleash Gear 5, which lets him do whatever he pleases, overpowering all of his foes like a god. Luffy has always been one of the toughest anime characters, but the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika devil fruit puts him on another level and may even make Goku himself sweat. Personally, we can’t wait to see this twist for ourselves!

Fans can now watch all the arcs, anime movies, and One Piece filler episodes via the streaming service Crunchyroll.

