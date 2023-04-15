One of the best sci-fi series ever could return as a movie

Stargate, one of the best sci-fi series of all time, could be getting a major revamp thanks to streaming service Amazon Prime. With a long history, the Stargate franchise began with a ’90s movie of the same name. This was then followed up by Stargate SG-1 which is regarded as one of the best TV series of the 2000s, running for a whopping 10 seasons.

The premise of Stargate is based on the idea of access to a ‘Stargate’ device which allows for instantaneous galactic travel. Naturally, this puts humanity on a collision course with other power-hungry, dangerous species. The show is beloved by its fans, and Stargate is still up there as an elite sci-fi franchise.

Now, the return of Stargate could be near. Deadline reports that the franchise is due for a new movie and new TV series from Amazon Prime: “We hear both film and TV installments are considered [for Stargate], with a movie likely going first.”

What is unclear is whether or not these will be a continuation of the existing story, or a total reboot. Naturally, fans of Stargate will have their own opinions on which would be preferable, however it seems likely that the streaming giant will want to start things afresh in order to open up the return of Stargate to newcomers too.

As well as having major plans for Stargate, Amazon Prime is also planning to reinject life into other classic IPs like RoboCop, Legally Blonde, and The Magnificent Seven.

Expect more news about precise plans to land in the not too distant future. Until then, if you’re a fan of sci-fi you can check out our Star Trek coverage with our guide to the Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date. Or, take a look at what we know about the new Star Wars movies.