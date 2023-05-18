Obsession cast and characters – everyone in Netflix’s drama series

Who’s in the Obsession cast? Netflix has a penchant for delivering great shows that take over our lives, and Obsession, a new British mini-series, absolutely proves this to be true.

Over the course of four episodes, the story of deception and adultery cements itself as one of the best Netflix series. After a steamy affair — is there any other kind? — family man William becomes obsessed with Anna, leading to an unfortunate but deeply captivating and messy end.

We love a good drama series, so we’ve gone deep on everyone involved in Obsession. All the main Obsession cast are covered, so you know who to keep an eye on in the future.

The Obsession cast list:

Charlie Murphy as Anna Barton

In Obsession, Charlie Murphy plays Anna, the subject of William’s relentless stalking. Before now, the Irish actor’s been a regular in Ireland and Britain, popping up on Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley, and Love/Hate to name but three. Another major role in the Halo cast demonstrates that she’s one to keep an eye on.

Richard Armitage as William Farrow

William’s one of the darker characters Richard Armitage has taken on, a narcissist who preys on Anna after their infidelity. Obsession isn’t the only recent Netflix hit Armitage has lent his talents to — he starred in The Stranger in 2020 as well. Away from those, he was Thorin Oakenshield in the Lord of the Rings movies, and had roles in Hannibal, Spooks, and plenty more besides.

Indira Varma as Ingrid Farrow

Indira Vamra portrays Ingrid, William’s increasingly estranged wife. She recently featured in three episodes of Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and played Game of Thrones character Ellaria Sand. Just two highlights in a career spanning back to the ’90s, full of beloved productions.

Rish Shah as Jay Farrow

After doing British soaps for a few years, Rish Shah made it big in the Marvel series Ms Marvel, on Disney Plus, where he plays the MCU character Kamran. Between that Obsession, Shah no doubt has a very bright future ahead of him!

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Peggy Graham

Gangs of London fans will no doubt recognize Pippa Bennet-Warner as Shannon Dunami from every season of the show so far. She brings a wealth of experience to the role of Peggy Graham in Obsession, including episodes of Doctor Who, Law and Order: UK, and MotherFatherSon featuring the one and only Richard Gere.

Sonera Angel as Sally Farrow

If anyone can be considered the breakout star of Obsession, it’s Sonera Angel. Their performance as Sally Farrow creates a heartfelt through-line, capitalizing on their work in Dead Again, Casualty, as well as on stage.

Anil Goutum as Edward

Anil Goutum has had a career breakthrough in the last while. After some years of bit parts about the place, he’s been in several episodes of Eastenders, and now has Obsession on his filmography. Oh, and Star Wars Andor — did we forget to mention that?

Marion Bailey as Elizabeth Barton

Marion Bailey plays Elizabeth, Anna’s concerned mother. Renowned within the world of British theater, Bailey’s appeared on just about every prestigious stage worth mentioning. Besides that, she’s got a long list of TV and film credits, mostly in smaller productions for UK audiences.

That's everyone in the Obsession cast.