Jordan Peele’s new movie is Nope, coming July 2022

Celebrated horror movie director Jordan Peele has revealed the title for his new movie. It’s called Nope, and it’s set to arrive next summer.

Peele posted the poster for Nope on Twitter. No caption or extra context, all we have is the art, title treatment, cast, and the tagline: “A new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele”. A storm cloud on a dark blue sky sits in the middle of the graphic, looming large about a lit-up community below. The perspective shows the township in a valley, and a string of coloured flags hangs from the ominous shape.

Not that we need to know much about the movie conceptually, since the cast suggests we’re in for a good time. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are in the lead roles. Kaluuya won Best Actor at this year’s Academy Awards for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, while Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American to be nominated in the same category, for Minari. Keke Palmer was in Hustlers, one of 2019’s best movies, and has a long list of other credits besides.

Nope is Peele’s third movie as writer and director, after 2017’s Get Out, which featured Kaluuya, and 2019’s Us. So far, he’s had a very good streak, winning the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for Get Out. He also hosted both seasons of the rebooted TV series The Twilight Zone for CBS in 2019 and 2020.

He began filming Nope in June of this year, and it’s due for release exactly one year from today, on July 22, 2022. Here’s the best horror movies on Netflix to help with the wait.