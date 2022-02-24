Nier Automata anime series coming from The Seven Deadly Sins studio

A new anime series is on the way, adapting the hit JRPG game Nier Automata. Developer Square Enix made the announcement on February 23, sharing that studio Aniplex is working on the adaptation.

As of now, however, that’s about all we have to go on. There’s an official site, and Twitter account, but they’re just sharing the initial teaser, a 30-second video that shows a glitchy 2B, the protagonist from the games. Nier: Automata is strong fodder for long-form storytelling, set nearly 10,000 years into the future, and full of manmade androids who’re caught in an ongoing war against alien invaders, the YoRHA. The protagonist, 2B, is a combat droid fighting against these otherworldly beings with comrades 9S and A2 (yes, they’re all named like that).

The dystopian atmosphere of Earth, now covered in ruins and outlandish technology, invites curiosity despite its foreboding feel. Director Yoko Taro is known for his eccentric storytelling, requiring you to finish the game several times to get the proper ending. That mechanically aspect will be difficult to translate for an animated series, but the tone and worldbuilding could make for a great show otherwise.

Aniplex is a fine choice, too, having worked on Madoka Magica, Devilman, Crybaby, and Kill la Kill among its credits for production or distribution. If nothing else, this will look gorgeous.

The big question is platform: Netflix is an obvious choice, with a proven track record for hit game adaptations. Arcane and The Witcher alone make it a sound partnership, and that’s before getting into Netflix’s anime selection, with My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and the upcoming Bubble.

We’ll keep you posted – in the meantime, you can read our sibling site PCGamesN’s review of Nier Replicant, a remaster of Automata’s prequel.