Wednesday still second only to Stranger Things in Netflix series views

Netflix has a new mega star on its platform, and it isn't the Stranger Things gang, as Wednesday remains a top TV series over on the streamin

NetflixThe Addams Family

Netflix’s newest star is kooky, she is spooky, and her name is Wednesday Addams. Since the comedy series Wednesday – based on the cartoon characters by Charles Addams – was released on the streaming service in November 2022, it has taken the world by storm. From TikTok dances to viral memes, everyone is all aboard the Addams train; now the TV series has smashed some impressive viewership figures too.

According to the Nielsen U.S. streaming charts (via Deadline), Wednesday garnered 5.3B minutes viewed from November 28 to December 4 in its second week of release. And when combined with its figures from its first week of streaming records, the horror series amassed a whopping total of 11.3B viewing minutes.

This means that Wednesday is second only to Stranger Things when it comes to top Netflix series, as the latter earned 12.3B minutes during its initial release window.

However, it is important to remember that although the sci-fi series about the Upside Down may have Wednesday beat for now – these figures had a boost due to Stranger Things’ 32 episodes on its release versus Wednesday’s eight.

Tim Burton’s fantasy series about the teenage Addams is now in the exclusive club of having two weeks in a row with more than 5B minutes viewed on Netflix. This has only been achieved seven times in four shows, including Stranger Things, Tiger King and Ozark.

YouTube Thumbnail

So even without the official crown of top dog, Wednesday has still undeniably made history over at Netflix. But despite the success of its first season, fans are still waiting for the streamer to announce the Wednesday season 2 release date. We will be sure to keep you updated as new developments head our way!

