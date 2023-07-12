One of the weirdest zombie movies is now streaming on Netflix

Zombies have been all the rage this year, with Joel and Ellie‘s story coming to life in the horror series The Last of Us, so there’s never been a better time to dive deeper into the zombie genre. And a good place to start on your undead journey is with all the best zombie movies on Netflix. But don’t worry — not all of Netflix‘s zombie movies are scary.

Take Warm Bodies, for example. Originally released in 2o13, Warm Bodies is one of many new movies Netflix has made available to stream on its platform this summer. The comedy movie stars Nicholas Hoult as a hapless zombie with a biting internal monologue accompanying gross, awkward, and hilarious undead antics. With an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, some fans consider the film to be one of Hoult’s best movies.

But if all of that isn’t enough to convince you to watch it, maybe Hoult telling Collider how fun it was to eat brains in Warm Bodies will.

“Eating brains is fun. It’s kind of like a cold, wet sponge they made the brains out of,” he said. “The idea that Jonathan [Levine, director] came up with is that because these brains are memories it’s kind of like being alive again, it’s kind of like a drug to the zombies. The brains is quite a release.”

