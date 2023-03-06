One of the worst movies ever made is in the Netflix top ten

The best Netflix movies are capable of bringing joy, laughter and thrills to audiences on the streaming service. They’re some of the best movies that Hollywood and the wider world has to offer. But then we come to the worst movies out there; the ones nobody should ever watch.

Most of the time, these snore-inducing drama movies, resolutely non-chilling horror movies, and barely chuckle-worthy comedy movies sit there being ignored and unwatched – as such affronts to good taste should be.

On other occasions, though, people part with their better judgement and watch these nightmarish crimes against cinema. There are plenty of new movies out there they could watch instead.

And so, that brings us to an upsetting revelation. There’s no easy way to say this: Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 is in the top ten most-watched movies on Netflix in the UK. Sorry, but it’s true.

Kevin James’s dismal 2015 slapstick affair – he rides a Segway and falls over a lot – currently sits in the ranking just a few places away from the widely acclaimed war movie All Quiet on the Western Front, which is drowning in Oscars nominations.

In contrast to its considerably more beloved counterpart, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 is a desperately dull story in which Mr Blart faces off against art thieves in Las Vegas. Chillingly, James has suggested there could be another sequel. Three times the Blart, three times the Segways, a third of the laughs.

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 has a dismal 6% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for six Razzies. Somewhat surprisingly, it didn’t win any of them. It must have been a crowded field.

